We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 39.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.57 billion, exhibiting a decline of 4.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 8.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Stanley Black & Decker metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Tools & Outdoor' to reach $3.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Industrial' of $488.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.2%.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit- Tools & Outdoor- Normalized' will reach $317.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $315.80 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit- Industrial- Normalized' will reach $56.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $64.40 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Stanley Black & Decker here>>>
Stanley Black & Decker shares have witnessed a change of +9.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SWK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>