Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 39.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.57 billion, exhibiting a decline of 4.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 8.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Stanley Black & Decker metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Tools & Outdoor' to reach $3.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Industrial' of $488.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit- Tools & Outdoor- Normalized' will reach $317.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $315.80 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit- Industrial- Normalized' will reach $56.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $64.40 million in the same quarter last year.

