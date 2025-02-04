We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Illumina (ILMN) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Illumina (ILMN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 550%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.08 billion, exhibiting a decline of 4.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Illumina metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product revenue- Consumable' should arrive at $781.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Service and other revenue' at $173.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product revenue' to come in at $897.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product revenue- Instruments' to reach $116.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30.1%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Sequencing- Instruments' stands at $116.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27.9% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Core Illumina- Service and other revenue' should come in at $181.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Sequencing- Consumables' will reach $704.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Microarrays- Instruments' will reach $4.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -30% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Microarrays- Consumables' reaching $66.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Core Illumina' of $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Core Illumina- Total product revenue' will reach $888.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Illumina here>>>
Shares of Illumina have experienced a change of -2.4% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ILMN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>