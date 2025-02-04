We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about Electronic Arts (EA) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Electronic Arts (EA - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.99 per share, indicating an increase of 1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.25 billion, representing a decrease of 4.8% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 36.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Electronic Arts metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue by composition- Live services and other- Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' should arrive at $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue by composition- Full game- Full game downloads- Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' reaching $487.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net revenue by composition- Full game- Packaged goods- Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' to come in at $189.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Bookings' of $2.25 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.37 billion.
Over the past month, shares of Electronic Arts have returned -16% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, EA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>