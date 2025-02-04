We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Estee Lauder (EL) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Estee Lauder (EL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, reflecting a decline of 62.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.99 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.9%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 4.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Estee Lauder metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Skin Care' reaching $2.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Makeup' at $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net sales- Other' to come in at $37.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.3% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Hair Care' to reach $163.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.2% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Fragrance' should come in at $718.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- The Americas' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa' will reach $1.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.8% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Asia/Pacific' should arrive at $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -12.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance' stands at $81.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $131 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup' of $33.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income (Loss)- Other' will reach -$182.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income (Loss)- Skin Care' will likely reach $355.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $415 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Estee Lauder here>>>
Over the past month, Estee Lauder shares have recorded returns of +15.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>