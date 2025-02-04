Back to top

Seeking Clues to Astrazeneca (AZN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Astrazeneca (AZN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, reflecting an increase of 46.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.28 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Astrazeneca metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Alliance Revenue- Total' should come in at $615.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +45.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Crestor- World' will reach $250.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Seloken/Toprol-XL- World' to come in at $146.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Oncology- Zoladex- World' of $260.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Crestor- U.S.' stands at $12.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other Medicines- Nexium- U.S.' will likely reach $22.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Fasenra- U.S.' will reach $272.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Brilinta- U.S.' should arrive at $166.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -14% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Oncology- Lynparza- U.S.' to reach $357.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Oncology- Imfinzi- U.S.' at $683.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Oncology- Calquence- U.S.' will reach $574.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Farxiga- U.S.' reaching $435.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

