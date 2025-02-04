See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Seeking Clues to Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant (CTSH - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. Revenues are expected to be $5.06 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cognizant metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Products and Resources' to come in at $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Health Sciences' should arrive at $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Financial services' will reach $1.49 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Communications, Media and Technology' at $803.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.
Cognizant shares have witnessed a change of +8.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTSH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.