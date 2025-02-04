We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
TotalEnergies to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 5, before the opening bell. The company reported a negative earnings surprise of 11.22% in the last reported quarter.
What Does Our Model Predict for TTE?
Per our proven model, stocks with a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) are likely to beat on earnings. But that is not the case here.
At present, TotalEnergies has an Earnings ESP of -0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
TTE’s Q4 Expectation
TotalEnergies expects fourth-quarter 2024 production volume in the range of 2.4-2.45 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day. The guidance takes into consideration the end of security-related disruption in Libya and the start-up of the Mero-3 Project in Brazil, offset by compensated by several planned shutdowns during the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.87 per share and $47.26 billion, respectively. The bottom and the top-line estimates indicate a decline of 13.43% and 13.7%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter.
Factors Likely to Have Impacted TotalEnergy’s Q4 Earnings
TotalEnergies has minimum exposure among oil super majors to the mature region of North America. The company’s upstream assets have lower natural decline rates and longer productive lives, which give it a significant competitive edge against peers. The strong production volumes from global assets are expected to have boosted fourth-quarter earnings.
TotalEnergies is a multi-energy company that continues to make strategic acquisitions and agreements with existing operators in high-potential areas. The company also continues to divest non-core assets that are not in sync with its long-term objectives. In the to-be-reported quarter, the company continued to streamline its operations through acquisitions and divestments. Contribution from the acquired assets and the organic assets are likely to have boosted its fourth-quarter performance.
TTE has been strengthening its position in natural gas, liquefied natural gas, low-carbon electricity and continues to supply an increasing volume of clean energy, which is likely to have boosted earnings.
Yet, TotalEnergies’ global presence exposes it to competition from national and international oil and gas majors. It has to compete with large oil and gas integrated companies for acquiring hydro-carbon assets and licenses for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, as well as for the sales of manufactured products based on crude and refined oil. These operators have been also getting involved in the renewable energy space making the energy industry even more competitive.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider a few stocks from the same sector before the fourth-quarter earnings release that possess the right combination for earnings beat this season.
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.49%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEG’s 2024 and 2025 earnings per share has moved up 3.6% and 3.9%, respectively, in the past 60 days.
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) presently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +9.62%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNG’s 2024 and 2025 earnings per share has moved up 12.5% and 7%, respectively, in the past 60 days.
Range Resources (RRC - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.96% at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RRC’s 2024 and 2025 earnings per share has moved up 4% and 20%, respectively, in the past 60 days.