Is GIII Apparel Group (GIII) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

GIII Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GIII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.04. GIII's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.76 and as low as 6.53, with a median of 7.58, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GIII has a P/S ratio of 0.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.67.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that GIII Apparel Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GIII feels like a great value stock at the moment.


