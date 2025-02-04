Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is TreeHouse Foods (THS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

TreeHouse Foods (THS - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. THS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.14, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.99. Over the past 52 weeks, THS's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.94 and as low as 10.77, with a median of 14.41.

We should also highlight that THS has a P/B ratio of 1.16. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. THS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2. Over the past year, THS's P/B has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.24.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. THS has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.95.

Finally, we should also recognize that THS has a P/CF ratio of 14.99. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. THS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.27. Over the past 52 weeks, THS's P/CF has been as high as 18.04 and as low as 10.04, with a median of 14.61.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in TreeHouse Foods's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that THS is an impressive value stock right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks