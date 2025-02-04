Back to top

Should Value Investors Buy Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Malibu Boats (MBUU - Free Report) . MBUU is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.13, which compares to its industry's average of 30.77. Over the past 52 weeks, MBUU's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.49 and as low as 7.07, with a median of 11.39.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MBUU has a P/S ratio of 1.02. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.03.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MBUU has a P/CF ratio of 18.89. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 28.41. Over the past 52 weeks, MBUU's P/CF has been as high as 22.01 and as low as 8.21, with a median of 11.37.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Malibu Boats is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MBUU feels like a great value stock at the moment.


