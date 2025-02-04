We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Nextracker (NXT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Nextracker is one of 248 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Nextracker is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXT's full-year earnings has moved 19.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, NXT has moved about 38% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 4.1%. This shows that Nextracker is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 10.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, TXO Partners LP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Nextracker is a member of the Solar industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.4% so far this year, so NXT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, TXO Partners LP belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #14. The industry has moved +6.8% year to date.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Nextracker and TXO Partners LP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.