Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Arista Networks (ANET) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Arista Networks is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 610 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ANET has moved about 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 1.8%. This shows that Arista Networks is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Amphenol (APH - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.9%.
Over the past three months, Amphenol's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Arista Networks is a member of the Communication - Components industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.4% this year, meaning that ANET is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Amphenol, however, belongs to the Electronics - Connectors industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #1. The industry has moved +1.9% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arista Networks and Amphenol as they could maintain their solid performance.