MasterCraft Boat Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 6. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 300%.
Trend in MCFT’s Estimate Revision
For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged as break-even. In the last quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 37 cents. In the past seven days, earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised downward by 1 cent per share.
For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $61.4 million. The metric indicates a decline of 38.3% from the year-ago figure.
Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the quarter to be reported.
Factors to Note Ahead of MCFT’s Q2 Release
The company’s results in the quarter are likely to be hurt by dismal MasterCraft and Pontoon performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MasterCraft and Pontoon net sales is pegged at $51 million and $9.6 million, respectively, down 30.1% and 43.7% year over year. On the other hand, high costs are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s bottom line.
However, robust retail performance has been aiding the company. Strong consumer demand and a disciplined approach to wholesale strategies have supported this trend, particularly in the MasterCraft segment. The company has been benefiting from innovation and new products. The launch of new Model Year 2025 products, including the redesigned XStar, has enhanced the company's competitive positioning in the premium ski/wake segment. Early feedback on these innovations was positive, creating excitement among dealers and consumers.
What Our Model Predicts About MCFT
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MCFT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
MCFT’s Earnings ESP: MasterCraft Boat currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
MCFT’s Zacks Rank: MasterCraft Boat has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
