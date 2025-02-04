We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
IDCC Set to Report Q4 Results: Will Revenue Growth Boost Earnings?
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6, before the opening bell. IDCC pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 163.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 114.47%.
The company is expected to deliver top-line expansion year over year, backed by solid licensing momentum in the consumer electronics market and product innovation.
Factors at Play
During the quarter, InterDigital signed a new patent license agreement with major digital TV manufacturer TPV. Per the deal, TPV will gain access to IDCC’s comprehensive portfolio of HEVC patents and DTV patents. The company also inked a new patent license agreement with major smartphone manufacturer Oppo Group. The license will cover Realme, OnePlus and Oppo branded smartphones. In addition, IDCC also announced that it has agreed to enter into a new license agreement with Lenovo. This growing demand for its patent portfolio demonstrates IDCC’s strength of innovation in wireless, video and AI technologies.
InterDigital has also collaborated with the University of Texas to validate AI solutions for wireless networks to support the development of 6G. These factors are likely to have generated incremental revenues in the quarter.
Our estimate for total recurring revenues is pegged at $151.2 million, implying 46.4% year-over-year growth. Our estimate for catch-up revenues is pegged at $92.2 million.
For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $243.73 million, indicating growth from $105.52 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share stands at $5.4, suggesting an improvement from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $1.41.
IDCC’s Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for InterDigital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, with both pegged at $5.4. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: InterDigital currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.
