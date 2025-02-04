Paycor Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Paycor HCM, Inc. ( PYCR Quick Quote PYCR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 5, after market close. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
PYCR expects second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues to be between $176 million and $178 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $177.2 million, indicating a 11.2% year-over-year decline.
The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 11 cents per share, which remained unchanged over the past 60 days. The figure also remained unchanged year over year.
Paycor’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarter, with the average surprise being 18.61%.
Factors to Consider for Paycor
Paycor’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 performance is likely to have benefited from increasing employees on the platform and growing revenue per employee per month. Companies using outdated human capital management (HCM) tools are likely to have migrated to Paycor’s modernized offerings and reflected as growing website traffic and customer leads.
PYCR’s go-to-market strategy with the help of benefit-brokers has been helping the company in identifying and targeting the employers dissatisfied with traditional HCM solutions. The broker-driven sales are likely to contribute massively to Paycor’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.
Paycor’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 performance is also likely to have benefited from clients subscribing to more comprehensive solutions, leading to a higher attach rate of additional modules. Furthermore, the increasing average tenure of field sellers is likely to have improved sales productivity contributing to the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.
PYCR is implementing artificial intelligence in compensation management, candidate sourcing, sentiment analysis and chatbot deployment. The enhancement of its offerings through AI implementation is likely to have gained new clients, driving the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, as the HCM market is highly competitive, it demands Paycor to continuously innovate to remain at the forefront. Paycor’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 results are likely to be affected by the rising research and development expenses reducing the bottom line. Moreover, deteriorating economic conditions and labor market fluctuations resulting from macroeconomic challenges poses a threat to PYCR’s results in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Proven Model Says for Paycor’s Earnings
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Paycor HCM this time. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
PYCR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our
Earnings ESP Filter. Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
BILL Holdings, Inc. ( BILL Quick Quote BILL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +29.71% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
It is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 60 days, indicating a fall of 23.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. BILL shares have gained 24.1% over the past year.
Lumentum Holdings Inc. ( LITE Quick Quote LITE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +17.01% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
It is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LITE’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 37 cents, up by a penny over the past 60 days. LITE shares have risen 41.8% over the past year.
DoorDash ( DASH Quick Quote DASH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +35.67% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
It is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DASH’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 35 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 189.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. DASH shares have surged 78.3% over the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Paycor Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 5, after market close.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
PYCR expects second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues to be between $176 million and $178 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $177.2 million, indicating a 11.2% year-over-year decline.
The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 11 cents per share, which remained unchanged over the past 60 days. The figure also remained unchanged year over year.
Paycor’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarter, with the average surprise being 18.61%.
Paycor HCM, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Paycor HCM, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Paycor HCM, Inc. Quote
Factors to Consider for Paycor
Paycor’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 performance is likely to have benefited from increasing employees on the platform and growing revenue per employee per month. Companies using outdated human capital management (HCM) tools are likely to have migrated to Paycor’s modernized offerings and reflected as growing website traffic and customer leads.
PYCR’s go-to-market strategy with the help of benefit-brokers has been helping the company in identifying and targeting the employers dissatisfied with traditional HCM solutions. The broker-driven sales are likely to contribute massively to Paycor’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.
Paycor’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 performance is also likely to have benefited from clients subscribing to more comprehensive solutions, leading to a higher attach rate of additional modules. Furthermore, the increasing average tenure of field sellers is likely to have improved sales productivity contributing to the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.
PYCR is implementing artificial intelligence in compensation management, candidate sourcing, sentiment analysis and chatbot deployment. The enhancement of its offerings through AI implementation is likely to have gained new clients, driving the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, as the HCM market is highly competitive, it demands Paycor to continuously innovate to remain at the forefront. Paycor’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 results are likely to be affected by the rising research and development expenses reducing the bottom line. Moreover, deteriorating economic conditions and labor market fluctuations resulting from macroeconomic challenges poses a threat to PYCR’s results in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Proven Model Says for Paycor’s Earnings
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Paycor HCM this time. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
PYCR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +29.71% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
It is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 60 days, indicating a fall of 23.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. BILL shares have gained 24.1% over the past year.
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +17.01% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
It is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LITE’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 37 cents, up by a penny over the past 60 days. LITE shares have risen 41.8% over the past year.
DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +35.67% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
It is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DASH’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 35 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 189.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. DASH shares have surged 78.3% over the past year.