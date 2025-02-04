DELL Declines 10.1% Year to Date: To Buy or Not to Buy the Stock?

Dell Technologies ( DELL Quick Quote DELL - Free Report) shares have declined 10.1% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, underperforming the Zacks Computer – Micro Computers industry and the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. While the industry has declined 5.8%, the sector has returned 1.9% over the same period. Continuing weakness in the consumer segment of the PC market has been a concern for DELL’s investors. Cautious spending by enterprises and large customers on PCs and storage IT is hurting near-term prospects. Per IDC data, DELL’s PC shipment declined 0.2% year over year to 9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Dell Technologies’ market share decreased 20 basis points (bps) to 14.4%. In terms of market share, Lenovo maintained the #1 position with 24.5%, trailed by HP ( HPQ Quick Quote HPQ - Free Report) with 14.4%. Apple’s ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) market share improved from 8.8% in the year-ago quarter to 10.1%, while its shipment increased 10.1% year over year to 7 million Macs. DELL Shares Lag Sector YTD
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Can Strong AI Demand Push the DELL Stock Higher?
Image: Bigstock
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
