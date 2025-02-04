See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Corning Incorporated (GLW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Corning Incorporated (GLW) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
GLW or ANET: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Communication - Components sector have probably already heard of Corning (GLW - Free Report) and Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Currently, both Corning and Arista Networks are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
GLW currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.38, while ANET has a forward P/E of 47.57. We also note that GLW has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ANET currently has a PEG ratio of 2.78.
Another notable valuation metric for GLW is its P/B ratio of 4.03. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ANET has a P/B of 15.66.
These metrics, and several others, help GLW earn a Value grade of B, while ANET has been given a Value grade of F.
Both GLW and ANET are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that GLW is the superior value option right now.