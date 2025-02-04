See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
CWEN vs. BE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Alternative Energy - Other stocks are likely familiar with Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) and Bloom Energy (BE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Clearway Energy and Bloom Energy are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that CWEN's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
CWEN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 45.49, while BE has a forward P/E of 62.55. We also note that CWEN has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.50.
Another notable valuation metric for CWEN is its P/B ratio of 0.93. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BE has a P/B of 11.84.
These metrics, and several others, help CWEN earn a Value grade of B, while BE has been given a Value grade of F.
CWEN is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that CWEN is likely the superior value option right now.