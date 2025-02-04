We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Will Higher Revenues Boost Monolithic Power's Q4 Earnings?
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.53%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.12%, on average.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
This Kirkland, WA-based company is likely to report higher revenues year over year in the fourth quarter, driven by solid traction in several verticals. Management’s effort to expand and diversify its supply chain is a positive factor.
Factors at Play for MPWR
Monolithic Power is witnessing healthy demand trends in the automotive segment backed by its robust product portfolio that targets In-Car connectivity and infotainment, advanced driver assistance system. Its deep-rooted partnerships with leading auto suppliers will likely boost top line. Increasing demand for Wi-Fi, optical, networking and router solutions is a key growth driver for the Communications segment. Demand remains steady in the Enterprise Data segment. However, fierce competition in the analog integrated circuit market remains a major concern.
The consensus estimate for revenues from the Enterprise Data vertical is pegged at $190.28 million, implying solid growth from $128.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales in the Communication segment is pegged at $69.05 million, suggesting growth from $40.93 million in the year-ago quarter.
Contribution from the consumer vertical is expected to be $60.42 million, implying growth from $43.74 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales from the Industrial vertical is pegged at $43.58 million, suggesting an improvement from the $33.38 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues from the storage and computing vertical are expected to be $135.27 million, indicating growth from the prior-year quarter’s tally of $117.31 million. Net sales from the automotive vertical are pegged at $112.05 million, indicating an increase from $89.76 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $610.51 million, suggesting an increase from $454.01 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $4.01, implying growth from $2.88 reported in the prior-year quarter.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Monolithic Power this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank: MPWR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
