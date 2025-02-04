Back to top

Aptiv Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with a surprise of 10.7% on average.

See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Aptiv PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Q4 Expectations for APTV

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.88 billion, indicating a decline of less than 1%. The top line is likely to have declined, mainly due to weakness in revenues from the Signal & Power Solutions segment.

The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is $1.4 billion, indicating a 2.2% year-over-year increase. The consensus mark for the Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.5 billion, suggesting a 1.8% year-over-year decline.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.66 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.6%. We expect increasing operating expenses to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for APTV this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

APTV has an Earnings ESP of +2.48% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Verisk (VRSK - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $734 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.6 per share, implying a 14.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 4.2%.

VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +3.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 26.

S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at 3.5 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.3%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.4 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 9%. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 6.3%.

SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 11.


