Will Rising Expenses Dampen MetLife's Q4 Earnings Growth?

MetLife, Inc. ( MET Quick Quote MET - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 5, 2025, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) is currently pegged at $2.13 on revenues of $19.2 billion. See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
fourth-quarter earnings estimate has been revised downward over the past 60 days. However, the bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 2.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MetLife’s revenues is pegged at $72.5 billion, implying a rise of 1.1% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for current-year EPS is pegged at $8.18, implying a jump of around 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
MetLife beat the consensus estimate for earnings in one of the last four quarters, met once and missed on the other occasions, with the average surprise being 1.3%.
Q4 Earnings Whispers for MET
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. Earnings ESP: MetLife has an Earnings ESP of -0.56%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate currently is $2.12 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: MET currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. What’s Shaping MET’s Q4 Results?
Rising premiums from most businesses are expected to have buoyed MetLife’s fourth-quarter results. Improving operations in the international markets, especially in Asia and Latin America, is a major positive.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total premiums for the to-be-reported quarter suggests an increase of 2.5% from the prior-year quarter. However, net investment income is expected to decline year over year. The consensus mark for net investment income is pegged at $5.2 billion, implying a decline of 2.9% year over year.
Improving profits from the Asia and Latin American operations are expected to have positioned the company for significant growth from the year-ago period. Favorable underwriting and improved variable investment income are likely to have aided the Asia segment, while the Latin America business is expected to have gained from higher volumes. Adjusted earnings from EMEA regions are likely to have witnessed 55.3% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter.
However, rising costs and expenses are likely to have partially offset the profit growth levels in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, the consensus estimate for Group Benefits’ adjusted earnings predicts a 12% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reading. Due to lower premiums, the company is also expected to witness 1.4% lower revenues from the U.S. Business.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
While an earnings beat looks uncertain for MetLife, here are some other companies worth considering from the broader
finance space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. ( KNSL Quick Quote KNSL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinsale Capital’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.34 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 12.1%. KNSL beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.4%.
Rithm Capital Corp. ( RITM Quick Quote RITM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.22% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rithm Capital’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 45 cents per share, which remained stable over the past month. The consensus estimate for RITM’s revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, indicating 73.2% growth from a year ago. Palomar Holdings, Inc. ( PLMR Quick Quote PLMR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palomar’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.24 per share, which remained stable in the past month. PLMR beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 14.9%.
