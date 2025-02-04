Can Aflac Navigate Through Weak Japan Operations in Q4 Earnings?

Aflac Incorporated ( AFL Quick Quote AFL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 5, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.63, which indicates 30.4% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar . Fourth-quarter earnings estimates have been revised downward in the past 60 days. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.4 billion, indicating 17.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Aflac’s bottom line beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 8.1%. This is depicted in the chart below:
Aflac Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise Aflac Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Aflac Incorporated Quote Q4 Earnings Whispers for AFL
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aflac this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. Earnings ESP: Aflac has an Earnings ESP of -1.54% because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.60 per share is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: AFL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. Factors to Note Ahead of AFL’s Results
Aflac’s revenue growth is anticipated to have been supported by strong contributions from its U.S. operations. This segment is expected to have been bolstered by an increase in net earned premiums and higher-yielding fixed-income investments. Premiums are likely to have gained on improved sales of Group Life Absent Management and Disability and individual voluntary benefits.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net earned premiums for Aflac’s U.S. segment is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating a 5.4% increase from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Additionally, the consensus mark for adjusted net investment income for the unit is pegged at $216.9 million, indicating 2.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s number.
Furthermore, expense ratios in both segments are expected to have improved due to prudent expense management efforts. In addition,, expense allowances from reinsurance agreements are likely to have boosted Aflac’s margins.
On the other hand, Aflac’s Japan segment is expected to have suffered challenges due to a decline in net earned premiums. This drop is likely to have been due to a deterioration in paid-up policies. Nevertheless, solid persistency rates are likely to have provided an impetus to the segment’s quarterly results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net earned premiums of the unit is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating a 3.3% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s figure, making an earnings beat uncertain.
The consensus estimate for Aflac’s consolidated net earned premiums is pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating a slight increase from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for total net investment income is $963 million, indicating 11.3% growth year over year.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Aflac, here are some other companies worth considering from the broader
finance space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. ( KNSL Quick Quote KNSL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinsale Capital’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.34 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 12.1%. KNSL beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.4%.
Rithm Capital Corp. ( RITM Quick Quote RITM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.22% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rithm Capital’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 45 cents per share, which remained stable over the past month. The consensus estimate for RITM’s revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, indicating 73.2% growth from a year ago. Palomar Holdings, Inc. ( PLMR Quick Quote PLMR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palomar’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.24 per share, which remained stable in the past month. PLMR beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 14.9%.
Image: Bigstock
Can Aflac Navigate Through Weak Japan Operations in Q4 Earnings?
Aflac Incorporated (AFL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 5, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.63, which indicates 30.4% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Fourth-quarter earnings estimates have been revised downward in the past 60 days. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.4 billion, indicating 17.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Aflac’s bottom line beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 8.1%. This is depicted in the chart below:
Aflac Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise
Aflac Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Aflac Incorporated Quote
Q4 Earnings Whispers for AFL
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aflac this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: Aflac has an Earnings ESP of -1.54% because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.60 per share is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: AFL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
Factors to Note Ahead of AFL’s Results
Aflac’s revenue growth is anticipated to have been supported by strong contributions from its U.S. operations. This segment is expected to have been bolstered by an increase in net earned premiums and higher-yielding fixed-income investments. Premiums are likely to have gained on improved sales of Group Life Absent Management and Disability and individual voluntary benefits.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net earned premiums for Aflac’s U.S. segment is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating a 5.4% increase from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Additionally, the consensus mark for adjusted net investment income for the unit is pegged at $216.9 million, indicating 2.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s number.
Furthermore, expense ratios in both segments are expected to have improved due to prudent expense management efforts. In addition,, expense allowances from reinsurance agreements are likely to have boosted Aflac’s margins.
On the other hand, Aflac’s Japan segment is expected to have suffered challenges due to a decline in net earned premiums. This drop is likely to have been due to a deterioration in paid-up policies. Nevertheless, solid persistency rates are likely to have provided an impetus to the segment’s quarterly results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net earned premiums of the unit is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating a 3.3% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s figure, making an earnings beat uncertain.
The consensus estimate for Aflac’s consolidated net earned premiums is pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating a slight increase from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for total net investment income is $963 million, indicating 11.3% growth year over year.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Aflac, here are some other companies worth considering from the broader finance space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinsale Capital’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.34 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 12.1%. KNSL beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.4%.
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.22% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rithm Capital’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 45 cents per share, which remained stable over the past month. The consensus estimate for RITM’s revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, indicating 73.2% growth from a year ago.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palomar’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.24 per share, which remained stable in the past month. PLMR beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 14.9%.