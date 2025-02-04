We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Intuit (INTU) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Intuit (INTU - Free Report) standing at $600.76, reflecting a -0.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.
Shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software have depreciated by 4.56% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intuit in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 25, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $2.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.52%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.83 billion, indicating a 12.99% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.27 per share and revenue of $18.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.75% and +12.18%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intuit. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. At present, Intuit boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Intuit is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.35.
It is also worth noting that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. INTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.