Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) standing at $13.14, reflecting a -0.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was in sync with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 20.69% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of Nu Holdings Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 20, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.3 billion, indicating a 37.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Nu Holdings Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Nu Holdings Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.63. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.95.
Also, we should mention that NU has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.