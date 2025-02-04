We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Vistra Corp. (VST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) reached $168.53, with a +0.3% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.2%.
The company's stock has climbed by 3.49% in the past month, exceeding the Utilities sector's gain of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vistra Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, up 337.5% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.38 billion, reflecting a 42.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3% higher. Vistra Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Vistra Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.61. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.72.
Meanwhile, VST's PEG ratio is currently 1.15. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.