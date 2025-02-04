We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why NIO Inc. (NIO) Fell More Than Broader Market
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.28, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.2%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.7% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NIO Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.40, showcasing a 11.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion, up 18.31% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for NIO Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% higher. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
