Cisco Systems (CSCO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $61.04, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 2.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 4.6% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.86 billion, indicating an 8.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.65 per share and a revenue of $55.93 billion, indicating changes of -2.14% and +3.95%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. Cisco Systems presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Cisco Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16, so one might conclude that Cisco Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that CSCO currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Networking industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.22.
The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.