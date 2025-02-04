We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw TJX (TJX - Free Report) ending at $124.31, denoting a -0.38% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.2%.
The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's stock has climbed by 3.36% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.49% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of TJX will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.68%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.19 billion, reflecting a 1.34% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, TJX possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note TJX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.86. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.81.
Meanwhile, TJX's PEG ratio is currently 3.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.34 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.