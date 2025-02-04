We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lululemon (LULU) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $410.29, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.
The athletic apparel maker's stock has climbed by 9.52% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lululemon in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.83, indicating a 10.21% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.57 billion, indicating a 11.49% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lululemon. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.35% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lululemon currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lululemon has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.85 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.64.
One should further note that LULU currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.86.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.