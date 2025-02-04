We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
BRF (BRFS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
BRF (BRFS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $3.71, indicating a -1.07% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.2%.
The chicken, beef and pork producer's stock has dropped by 4.34% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of BRF will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.74 billion, showing a 61.67% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BRF. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.38% higher. Currently, BRF is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, BRF is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.72. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.21 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that BRFS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.67 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
