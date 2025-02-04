Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Groupon (GRPN) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

Groupon (GRPN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $10.43, indicating a -0.38% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online daily deal service had lost 13.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Groupon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.06, indicating a 120% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $128.92 million, down 6.39% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Groupon is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


