We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) closed at $1,908.90, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had gained 4.8% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.49% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MercadoLibre in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, MercadoLibre is projected to report earnings of $7.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 123.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.84 billion, up 37.11% from the prior-year quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MercadoLibre. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.54% lower within the past month. Currently, MercadoLibre is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, MercadoLibre is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 43.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.8.
One should further note that MELI currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.