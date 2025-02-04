We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Adma Biologics (ADMA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) closed at $16.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.2%.
Shares of the infectious disease drug developer have depreciated by 12.42% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 8.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 275% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $112.2 million, up 51.83% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.61% downward. Right now, Adma Biologics possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Adma Biologics is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.03, so one might conclude that Adma Biologics is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.