We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
HCI Group (HCI) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $121.84, indicating a -0.07% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.2%.
Coming into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had gained 10.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HCI Group in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$2.75, signifying a 185.4% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $163.88 million, up 0.74% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, HCI Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, HCI Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.03. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.18 for its industry.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.