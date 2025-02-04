We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gilead Sciences (GILD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) reached $98.38, with a +1.21% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.2%.
Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 6.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 8.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gilead Sciences in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 11, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.65, indicating a 4.07% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.06 billion, reflecting a 0.83% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. As of now, Gilead Sciences holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Gilead Sciences currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.03.
We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
