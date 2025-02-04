We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $9.36, demonstrating a +0.75% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.2%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.65% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of VALE S.A. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect VALE S.A. to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.36%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.03 billion, indicating a 23.15% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.02% lower. VALE S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.01, so one might conclude that VALE S.A. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that VALE has a PEG ratio of 0.29 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Iron industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.29.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.