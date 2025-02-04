We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CyberArk (CYBR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) reached $372, with a +0.27% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.
The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts's shares have seen an increase of 9.28% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CyberArk in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 13, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.71, indicating a 12.35% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $301.05 million, up 34.94% from the prior-year quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CyberArk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.72% higher. CyberArk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, CyberArk is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 103.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.02.
One should further note that CYBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.18. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
