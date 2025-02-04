Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Garmin (GRMN) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $215.49, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.2%.

The maker of personal navigation devices's shares have seen an increase of 4.2% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Garmin will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 19, 2025. On that day, Garmin is projected to report earnings of $1.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.88%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.67 billion, indicating a 12.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Garmin. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Garmin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Garmin is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.09.

We can also see that GRMN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.


