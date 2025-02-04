We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) reached $57.76, with a -0.29% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.2%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.79% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 6.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.38, reflecting a 15.15% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.14 billion, up 11.85% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.57 per share and a revenue of $4.74 billion, representing changes of +12.14% and +11.81%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Copart, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Copart, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.82. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 36.82.
The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.