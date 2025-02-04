We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lyft (LYFT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, Lyft (LYFT - Free Report) reached $13.81, with a +1.99% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.
Shares of the ride-hailing company witnessed a loss of 5.12% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lyft in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 11, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.23, reflecting a 21.05% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.55 billion, up 26.48% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lyft. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.73% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Lyft boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lyft has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.5.
Meanwhile, LYFT's PEG ratio is currently 0.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.