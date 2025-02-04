Back to top

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF - Free Report) reported $362.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $361.49 million, representing a surprise of +0.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -46.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how J&J Snack Foods performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Food Service: $238.88 million compared to the $238.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total Frozen Beverages: $79 million versus $79.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
  • Revenues- Total Retail Supermarket: $44.72 million versus $43.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
Shares of J&J Snack Foods have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

