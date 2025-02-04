We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should You Invest in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $32.80 billion, making it the largest ETF attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. XLE seeks to match the performance of the Energy Select Sector Index before fees and expenses.
The Energy Select Sector Index includes companies from the following industries: oil, gas & consumable fuels and energy equipment & services.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.09%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.26%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 22.98% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp (CVX - Free Report) and Conocophillips (COP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 74.56% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 2.95% and was up about 9.04% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/04/2025), respectively. XLE has traded between $83.30 and $98.08 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.20 and standard deviation of 25.79% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 25 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XLE is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares Global Energy ETF (IXC - Free Report) tracks S&P Global 1200 Energy Sector Index and the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index. IShares Global Energy ETF has $1.90 billion in assets, Vanguard Energy ETF has $7.70 billion. IXC has an expense ratio of 0.41% and VDE charges 0.10%.
Bottom Line
