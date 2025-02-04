We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/23/2004.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $7.70 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. VDE seeks to match the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Energy 25/50 is made up of stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the energy sector.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.16%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 21.65% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp (CVX - Free Report) and Conocophillips (COP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 49.04% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, VDE has gained about 2.29%, and is up roughly 10.33% in the last one year (as of 02/04/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $115.60 and $136.78.
The ETF has a beta of 1.23 and standard deviation of 26.24% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 114 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Energy ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VDE is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares Global Energy ETF (IXC - Free Report) tracks S&P Global 1200 Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. IShares Global Energy ETF has $1.90 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $32.80 billion. IXC has an expense ratio of 0.41% and XLE charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.