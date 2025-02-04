We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Technology - Internet segment of the equity market, the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2008.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Internet is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $880.96 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Internet segment of the equity market. PNQI seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ Internet Index before fees and expenses.
The Nasdaq CTA Internet Index is a modified market-capitalization weighted index designed to track the performance of the largest & most liquid U.S.-listed companies engaged in internet-related businesses & that are listed on one of the three major U.S. stock exchanges.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Telecom sector--about 33.10% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Alphabet Inc (GOOG - Free Report) accounts for about 9.21% of total assets, followed by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN - Free Report) and Meta Platforms Inc (META - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 61.78% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has gained about 5.85% so far, and it's up approximately 28.13% over the last 12 months (as of 02/04/2025). PNQI has traded between $37.37 and $49.90 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 28.24% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 80 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PNQI is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW - Free Report) tracks N/A and the First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF (FDN - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones Internet Composite Index. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has $1.89 billion in assets, First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF has $7.37 billion. ARKW has an expense ratio of 0.87% and FDN charges 0.51%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.