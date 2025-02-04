Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Read MoreHide Full Article

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

DFA US Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio

(DFUEX - Free Report) . DFUEX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.22%, management fee of 0.18%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.3%.

T.Rowe Price Integrat US SMIDCore I

(TQSIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.68%. Management fee: 0.64%. TQSIX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.08% over the last five years.

Homestead Value Fund

(HOVLX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.64%. Management fee: 0.48%. Five year annual return: 10.41%. HOVLX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DFA US SOCIAL CORE EQUITY 2 (DFUEX) - free report >>

Homestead Value (HOVLX) - free report >>

T ROWE PRICE QM US SM MID COR (TQSIX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings