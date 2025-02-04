We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Boyd Gaming Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6, 2025, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.8%.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Trend in BYD’s Estimate Revision
For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.75 per share, up 5.4% year over year. In the past seven days, earnings estimate for the quarter has moved down 2 cents per share.
For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $999.1 million. The metric indicates a gain of 4.7% from the year-ago figure.
Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Note Ahead of BYD’s Q4 Release
The company’s results in fourth-quarter 2024 are likely to be aided by increased visitation and robust performance of Online as well as Room businesses. Also, investments in property enhancements and expansions bode well.
Furthermore, the continued strength of the Southern Nevada economy has fueled the improving results in the Las Vegas Locals and Downtown Las Vegas segments. Strong demand is expected in the cash hotel business at both Locals and Downtown properties.
The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 Online as well as Room revenues is pegged at $169 million and $53 million, respectively, up 36.3 and 3.9% year over year. However, the consensus estimate for Gaming revenues is pegged at $643 million, down 0.6% year over year.
Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Boyd Gaming Corporation price-eps-surprise | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote
What Our Model Predicts About BYD
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boyd Gaming this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
BYD’s Earnings ESP: Boyd Gaming currently has an Earnings ESP of -0.38%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
BYD’s Zacks Rank: Boyd Gaming has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
