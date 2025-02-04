We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of SS&C Technologies (SSNC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect SS&C Technologies (SSNC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.48 billion, up 5% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SS&C Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- License, maintenance and related' will reach $261.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Software-enabled services' should come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Revenues- Software-enabled services' to reach $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related' at $272.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, SS&C Technologies shares have recorded returns of +7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SSNC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>