Has BioRad Laboratories (BIO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Bio-Rad Laboratories is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1013 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bio-Rad Laboratories is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIO's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BIO has gained about 7.5% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 5.7%. This shows that Bio-Rad Laboratories is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Certara, Inc. (CERT - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.3%.
The consensus estimate for Certara, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bio-Rad Laboratories belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 83 individual stocks and currently sits at #140 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.8% so far this year, so BIO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Certara, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 512-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved +4.5% so far this year.
Bio-Rad Laboratories and Certara, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.