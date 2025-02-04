We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is UiPath (PATH) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has UiPath (PATH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
UiPath is one of 289 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PATH's full-year earnings has moved 25.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, PATH has moved about 11.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 6.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that UiPath is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 7.4% year-to-date.
In Aris Water Solutions, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, UiPath belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 153 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8% so far this year, so PATH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Aris Water Solutions, Inc. falls under the Waste Removal Services industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #185. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.1%.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on UiPath and Aris Water Solutions, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.