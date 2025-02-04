See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Is Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Accel Entertainment (ACEL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Accel Entertainment is one of 266 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Accel Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACEL's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ACEL has moved about 4.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Accel Entertainment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Jakks Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) . The stock has returned 5.3% year-to-date.
In Jakks Pacific's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Accel Entertainment belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank.
On the other hand, Jakks Pacific belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #39. The industry has moved +1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Accel Entertainment and Jakks Pacific. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.